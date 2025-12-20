Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying theft suspects

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two men who allegedly stole a 2023 Bobcat.
According to the sheriff's office, the blue truck pictured below, which they say has stolen license plates, was used to steal the Bobcat from a Pueblo West business.
If you have seen the two men or the truck, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 34563. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
