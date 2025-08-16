Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

BLENDE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man connected to theft at a gas station.

It happened at the Circle K on Santa Fe Avenue in Blende.

If you know the man or if you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference number 21993.

If you want to remain anonymous, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

