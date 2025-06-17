Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
One of the incidents took place at the Walmart in Pueblo West.
The man and the vehicle he left in are pictured below:
The second incident happened in Blende. The sheriff's office says the man was in a stolen vehicle, with Colorado license plate CRL-U52. The man and the vehicle are pictured below:
If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
___
Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper
These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.