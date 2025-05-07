Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying man connected to stolen vehicle

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who's connected to a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle was seen Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General near the intersection of East Platteville Boulevard and North McCulloch Drive in Pueblo West.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 11414. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

