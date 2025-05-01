Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Sinclair on Baxter Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was the passenger in a white sedan. The sheriff's office is also asking for help identifying the driver.

If you know the individuals or have seen the vehicle, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 10720. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

