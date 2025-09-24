Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying alleged shoplifter

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man connected to a shoplifting incident.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened in the 2600 block of Santa Fe Drive, which is located in the Blende area.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know who the man is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 25932.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

