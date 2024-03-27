Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrest two teenagers for sharing sexually explicit photos

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two teenagers have been arrested for sharing sexually explicit photos of an underage girl, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that the investigation has been going on for months.

18-year-old Alonzo Gutierrez and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested. Gutierrez is facing charges of sexual exploitation and child sex assault charges.

Because of her age, the name of the 17-year-old girl will not be released, but the sheriff's office says she was arrested Monday and has been booked into the Pueblo Youth Center. She is facing charges of sexual exploitation and solicitation charges.

