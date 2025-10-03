Pueblo County man sentenced, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

They say 25-year-old Sebastian Cleaver was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation after sheriff's office investigators found child sexual abuse material on devices he used.

The sheriff's office says detectives began investigating Cleaver after following up on a tip about him being in possession of child pornography. Cleaver was arrested in December 2024.

Cleaver was originally charged with several counts of child sexual exploitation, but because of a plea agreement, he was only sentenced on one count.

According to the sheriff's office, Cleaver is required to register as a sex offender.

