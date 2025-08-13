Pueblo County man sentenced after pleading guilty in child sexual assault case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal attempt, sexual assault on a child, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Peter Sigel was sentenced Monday to six years with two years of mandatory probation.
Sigel was also sentenced to three years with one year of parole after accepting a plea to a second sexual assault charge. According to the sheriff's office, the sentences are concurrent.
The sheriff's office says Sigel was arrested on a warrant in March 2024 for sex assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children.
