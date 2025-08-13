Pueblo County man sentenced after pleading guilty in child sexual assault case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal attempt, sexual assault on a child, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Peter Sigel was sentenced Monday to six years with two years of mandatory probation.

Sigel was also sentenced to three years with one year of parole after accepting a plea to a second sexual assault charge. According to the sheriff's office, the sentences are concurrent.

The sheriff's office says Sigel was arrested on a warrant in March 2024 for sex assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children.

___

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.