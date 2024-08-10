Pueblo County man pleads guilty to sexual assault on a child Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man plead guilty Friday to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Russell Davis, a former teacher in Pueblo County School District 70, took a plea deal on the charge, which is a class three felony. In November 2023, Davis was placed on administrative leave. He was fired a month later.

Pueblo West teacher investigated for inappropriate relationship

Davis was arrested on January 12.

Pueblo West teacher arrested for an alleged relationship with a student

Davis was sentenced to twenty years probation and an additional 90 days in jail.

According to arrest papers, Davis allegedly inappropriately touched a student in a locked classroom.

Arrest papers allege former D70 teacher kissed student in locked classroom

“I’m grateful for the deputies, detectives and prosecutors involved in this case being the voice of the victim,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

___





Flood Zoned: Residents in a Pueblo Neighborhood want a refund A Pueblo County neighborhood is considered a “flood zone” under the Pueblo Conservancy District, but their homes are on a hill. It’s an error that could go back nearly nine years, and homeowners have been paying the cost to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Refunds demanded after neighbors realize they have been overcharged in property taxes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.