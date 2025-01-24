Pueblo County man arrested Wednesday for sexual assault on children and dogs

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to sexual assault on three children and several dogs, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say 20-year-old Phoenix Moncivaiz-Likes has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a no-bond warrant for the following charges:



three counts of sexual exploitation of a child

three counts of sexual assault on a child

animal cruelty

The sheriff's office says they had a years-long investigation that was based on a cyber tip, which indicated sexual abuse material linked to Moncivaiz-Likes.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his home, where they processed digital evidence. The sheriff's office says they found child sexual abuse material and conversations of him sexually assaulting two minors.

According to the sheriff's office, they also found bestiality on his phone. Moncivaiz-Likes also admitted to the sheriff's office that he committed sexual assaults on the children and also performed sexual acts with several dogs.

The sheriff's office says they later learned of a third child sexual assault victim. Due to the minors' ages, their names will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

