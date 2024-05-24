Pueblo County man arrested Thursday for alleged sexual assault on a child

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo County man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with sexually assaulting a child. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested 47-year-old Lonnie Martin Thursday morning.

Martin is also facing a charge of child sex assault as one in a position of trust and allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

At this time, it is unclear what line of work Martin held that put him in that position of trust.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





D11 Student Graduates With 60+ College Credits Colorado Springs School District 11 high school seniors graduated Tuesday. It's the first graduating class to walk at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College. One student graduated with more than 60 college credits through Pikes Peak State College and now has a full scholarship to Yale. D11 high school senior graduates with 60+ college credits and full ride to Yale

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.