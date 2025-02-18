Pueblo County man arrested for stealing truck from company Monday morning

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man has been arrested for several felonies in connection to the burglary of a local business and stealing a company car, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Turner Roofing, which is located near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and West 8th Street.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to the area for a report of a man, later identified as 35-year-old Steven M. Martinez, breaking into the business and taking several sets of vehicle keys.

The sheriff's office says Martinez took a truck, which they say he crashed into a water ditch along U.S. Highway 96 West.

According to the sheriff's office, they noticed a man matching Martinez's description walking in the area. They say they told Martinez to get on the ground, but he refused. The sheriff's office says Martinez was tased and taken into custody.

Martinez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:



second-degree burglary

aggravated motor vehicle theft

criminal mischief

leaving the scene of an accident

reckless driving

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident:

“I would like to thank the business employees for partnering with us to help capture this suspect. The vehicle was enabled with GPS and the business owner was able to track it and notify us of the location, which led locating and arresting the suspect. We appreciate the community that helps us." Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero

