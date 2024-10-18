Pueblo County man arrested for selling marijuana to middle school students

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested Thursday for selling marijuana to middle school students, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

This came after a months-long investigation, which started from a tip the sheriff's office received about a man, later identified as 24-year-old Quentin Marcellus Goodman-Reynolds, selling marijuana to students.

While investigating, the sheriff's office says they learned Goodman-Reynolds was contacting students through social media to make the sales.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives arranged an undercover buy with Goodman-Reynolds in Pueblo West. When Goodman-Reynolds arrived, he was taken into custody without incident.

Goodman-Reynolds was booked into the Pueblo County Jail for the following charges:



distribution of marijuana/marijuana concentrate

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

special offender

protection order violation

The sheriff's office says detectives seized Goodman-Reynolds' vehicle and are working on getting a search warrant. Depending on what detectives find, more charges could be added.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Our detectives did a great job investigating this case, identifying the suspect and making an arrest. This is worrisome that someone is taking advantage of our youth like this. We urge parents to be proactive, be engaged and find out what their kids are doing and who they are communicating with." Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.