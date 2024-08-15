Pueblo County man arrested for indecent exposure and trespassing Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested for indecent exposure and trespassing, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office say Luke Sisson was arrested Tuesday after they received several reports for a suspicious man showing up to homes in the Pueblo West area nude. Most of these events were seen on surveillance cameras by victims.
According to the sheriff's office, Sisson is a registered sex offender who is currently on probation.
The sheriff's office says they are still investigating these incidents. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)583-6400.
