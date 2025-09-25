Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim in Wednesday's shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died on Wednesday in Pueblo.

According to the coroner, he was 27-year-old Xavier Manzanares.

His family has been notified, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The Pueblo Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Original coverage:

A man is dead following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Man dead following shooting on the southside of Pueblo Wednesday afternoon

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Northern Avenue.

According to police, they were responding to a possible auto theft in the area. While responding, the department received a call about a fight with weapons nearby.

Officers reported shots fired and responded to the parking lot of a nearby business. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He's now been identified as Manzanares.

Detectives are investigating the incident and say they are in contact with the alleged shooter. Their name has not been released at this time.

This is the 10th homicide in Pueblo this year, according to police. At this time last year, they say there were 15.

