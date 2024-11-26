Previous offender with extensive criminal history arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A previous offender with an extensive criminal history was arrested over the weekend, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The arrest happened at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to a convenience store on Spruce Street for a report of child abuse.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Robert Ballage, left the area on a bicycle. Officers say they were able to detain him a block away.

According to police, Ballage had a stolen firearm on him when he was arrested. Ballage told police he purchased the gun two weeks ago even though he was on parole and knew he wasn't supposed to have a weapon.

Police say Ballage has been arrested 13 times in Pueblo, and his criminal history includes the following six felony convictions:



vehicular eluding

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

two convictions for escape for criminal activity spanning the City of Denver, Pueblo, Jefferson, and El Paso Counties.

Police say Ballage is currently on parole and was sentenced to four years and 15 months in May of 2021 for the following charges:

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

vehicular eluding

impersonation stemming from the weapon being defaced

Ballage was released in June.

“This is a prime example of a previous offender knowingly continuing to re-offend when released back into our community,” stated Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller. “I am incredibly proud of the officers of the Pueblo Police Department for remaining steadfast in their efforts to address the crime in our city and for taking this suspect into custody and hopefully sending him back to jail for his crimes once again.”

Ballage was booked into the Pueblo Justice Center for a current possession of a weapon by a previous offender charge. Police say he has a $10,000 bond.

