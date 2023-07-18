Preliminary hearing set for a man who allegedly fatally shot Jeanette Wince

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A preliminary hearing has been set for a man who allegedly fatally shot 35-year-old Jeanette Wince last month. The shooting happened on Sat. June 10th just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Academy Blvd. near The Citadel Mall.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was initially dispatched to the location for a car crash. When officers arrived on scene, they found a female unconscious in a vehicle.

Information from the scene revealed that a minor car crash occurred between the suspect and the victim's vehicle. The driver in the suspect's vehicle allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the victim's vehicle, hitting one person.

The female was transported to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

On Sun. June 11th, 19-year-old Elijah Adolpho of Colorado Springs was charged with first-degree murder in connection to this incident.

On Tuesday June 13th, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Jeanette Wince. Although the Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death following an autopsy, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Colorado Judicial Branch, Adolpho's preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25th.

____

