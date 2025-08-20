Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Potential human remains investigation underway in Teller County

The Colorado Springs police department tells News5 that the investigation is linked to the 2019 murder of Jepsy Kallungi in Colorado Springs. Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was convicted of murdering her in 2023.
Jepsy Amaga Kallungi
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there is a potential human remains investigation happening in Teller County.

CSPD says the investigation is linked to the 2019 murder of Jepsy Kallungi, whose remains were never found.

Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was convicted of murdering her in 2023.

CSPD says they, along with the FBI, are following up on leads in the area. As of the publishing of this web story, no human remains have been found.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

