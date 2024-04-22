Police seeking help in finding suspect who killed a southern Colorado man

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding people who may be behind an apparent targeted shooting.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Febraury 14 near the Downtown Denver Aquarium. Denver Police say shots were fired from a moving vehicle at 19-year-old Dacien Salazar, and the incident led to his death.

Denver Police do not believe this was a random attack, and Salazar's family and friends are asking anyone with information about the case, or may have seen suspicious vehicles or individuals to come forward.

According to Denver Police, Salazar is from Pueblo, but lived in Colorado Springs before his death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.