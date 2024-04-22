Watch Now
Police seeking help in finding suspect who killed a southern Colorado man

Denver Aquarium Shooting
DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding people who may be behind an apparent targeted shooting.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Febraury 14 near the Downtown Denver Aquarium. Denver Police say shots were fired from a moving vehicle at 19-year-old Dacien Salazar, and the incident led to his death.

Denver Police do not believe this was a random attack, and Salazar's family and friends are asking anyone with information about the case, or may have seen suspicious vehicles or individuals to come forward.

According to Denver Police, Salazar is from Pueblo, but lived in Colorado Springs before his death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.
