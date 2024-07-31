Police seeking additional victims in sexual assault of a child investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking additional victims in a sexual assault of a child investigation.

On July 26, CSPD says they began an investigation into a reported sexual assault of an underaged girl by an adult man. Police say the two did not know each other.

The man originally contacted the victim on South Chelton Road and walked her to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say they arrested a 37-year-old man, however, they say they are not releasing his name to preserve the investigation. He is a white man who is 6'3" weighs 170 pounds, has a thin build, curly blond hair and a blond and brown beard.

CSPD believes there may be more victims. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000.

___





Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory First summer emergency shelter declaration in Pueblo Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.