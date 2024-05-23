Police seeking additional victims after man allegedly exposed himself to a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking more potential victims after a man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and exposing himself to a minor.

In April, CSPD said they wouldn't be releasing a mugshot of 31-year-old Cole Cordova in case additional victims came forward and to preserve investigative elements of the case. On Thursday, police were able to release the mugshot.

Background Information

On April 5, CSPD investigated a potential burglary at a home near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive, which is located west of John Venezia Community Park.

According to CSPD, an unknown man, later identified as Cordova, entered the home through an unlocked basement door while the family was home. Cordova then allegedly exposed himself to a minor and fled in an unknown direction.

Cordova was arrested on April 11. According to police, he was given a citation for unlawful sexual contact for an incident on April 12.

CSPD says they are seeking victims for two additional incidents involving Cordova that happened near the intersection of Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard on April 6.

Police also believe there may be other incidents that haven't been reported. They say these incidents could've involved a man with dark hair approaching people and making unwanted advances or obscene language on the northeast of Colorado Springs.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: News5 has a policy to only use mugshots of suspects if law enforcement is seeking additional victims related to the crime. Since CSPD is seeking additional victims regarding this incident, News5 is using Cordova's mugshot.

