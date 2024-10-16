Police presence on the north west side of the city as CSPD serves warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are serving a warrant on the north west side of the city Tuesday evening.

It's happening at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Vondelpark Drive.

Police say this started around 4 p.m.

At this time, they say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

