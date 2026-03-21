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Person transported to hospital after being stabbed in the neck with a machete

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found that someone had been stabbed in the neck with a machete during an altercation at a nearby apartment complex.

They were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

CSPD reports that no suspects have been identified at this time, and no one has been taken into custody.

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