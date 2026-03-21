Person transported to hospital after being stabbed in the neck with a machete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found that someone had been stabbed in the neck with a machete during an altercation at a nearby apartment complex.

They were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

CSPD reports that no suspects have been identified at this time, and no one has been taken into custody.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.