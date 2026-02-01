Person hospitalized following shooting involving police in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting involving police in Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Delaware Drive and Marion Drive, which is located near The Citadel Mall.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD says no officers were injured during the incident. At this time, details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

