Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the incident appears to be a potential road rage situation.

Police say the victim, who's name has not been released, was shot in the arm while turning into a parking lot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, according to CSPD.

CSPD says they have detained a person, who's name has been released, that may have been involved in the incident. Police aren't looking for any additional suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado An anonymous tipster reached out to News5 saying he called 911 multiple times because he believed his bus driver was drunk. That bus driver is now facing charges. Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.