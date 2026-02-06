Person dead following shooting on east side of Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday evening at a house on East Gunnison Street, which is located near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they found a person dead inside the home. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, a person, whose name has not been released, is detained related to the investigation. At this time, it is unclear if they are facing any charges.

