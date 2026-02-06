Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Person dead following shooting on east side of Colorado Springs Thursday

Gunnison Street Shooting
News5 Chief Photographer Adam Knapik
Gunnison Street Shooting
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday evening at a house on East Gunnison Street, which is located near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they found a person dead inside the home. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, a person, whose name has not been released, is detained related to the investigation. At this time, it is unclear if they are facing any charges.

___

Buc-ee's withdraws annexation application from Palmer Lake

Buc-ee's will not be moving into Palmer Lake. Both the town and a Buc-ee's representative confirmed the Texas-based travel center has withdrawn its annexation application.

Buc-ee's withdraws annexation application from Palmer Lake

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo