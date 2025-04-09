Opening statements begin in the trial of Nicholas Jordan, a man accused of killing two in a UCCS dorm in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Opening statements began Tuesday in the case against Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people in a dorm on the UCCS campus in February of 2024.

On Monday, a jury was selected in the case, and opening statements began Tuesday morning following a review hearing at 8:30 a.m.

Jordan was present in the courtroom, dressed in a white shirt, black pants, with a tie. He was wearing a personal protective mask and was seen talking with his counsel.

Judge David Shakes, who is presiding over the case, opened Tuesday by reading the jury their instructions to judge the case.

The prosecution began their opening statement by reflecting on who the victims, Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery were. They highlighted Knopp as the musician and student he was and the single mother Montgomery was.

According to court documents, Jordan was Knopp's roommate and was supposed to move out. Jordan is accused of first-degree murder in connection to Knopp and Montgomery's death.

The prosecution is saying there's clear evidence that Jordan is guilty, while the defense says there's reason for doubt.

Tony Gioia, Chief Deputy District Attorney, who opened for the prosecution, began to describe the Crestone House dorm on the UCCS property, describing the shared living space where the alleged crime took place.

The prosecution cited various incidents of other complaints filed by various roommates in the dorm, including from Knopp, which included one incident when Knopp asked Jordan to remove his trash. In response to the argument, Knopp stated that Jordan allegedly threatened to kill him.

One piece of evidence brought up by the prosecution was a pistol case and purchase details allegedly found in Jordan's room, laying out the evidence they will present that shows Jordan's guilt.

Of this evidence, the prosecution asserted that a 40 caliber handgun was found on Jordan when he was arrested, and that the same gun had an expended magazine in it. The bullets found inside matched those recovered from the scene of the crime, according to the prosecution.

Closing their statements, the prosecution asserted that gunpowder residue was found on Jordan's clothing when he was taken into custody.

The defense opened their statements questioning the validity of the prosecution's assertions. They argued that the messy living conditions are common amongst college-aged males.

Addressing the complaints filed by Knopp, the defense stated that they were roommate arguments and nothing more than that.

The defense argued there would be significant gaps in the evidence the prosecution will present, that they appear to show Jordan in bad light. They say, in fact, that Knopp was creating a hostile living situation.

The defense asserted that Jordan did not kill Knopp or Montgomery. That concluded opening statements.

WITNESS 1

The first witness called to the stand by the prosecution was Melody Montgomery, the mother of Celie Montgomery, who revealed that Celie is the sister of two brothers.

The first piece of evidence presented to Melody Montgomery was a photo of Celie Montgomery, who she identified as her daughter. According to Melody, Celie was the middle of three children, a shy individual who was reserved, loved being outside and was the mother of two children.

The prosecution asked Melody to describe Celie's children, to which the defense objected due to relevance. This was overruled.

District Attorney Michael Allen, who was questioning Melody, asked her to describe what Celie was doing during the time of her death. Melody explained that Celie had just acquired her insurance license and was working nights at a convenient store to take care of her children.

On the night of her death, February 15, 2024, Melody assumed that Celie had picked up a shift, however, Melody was concerned when Celie did not return on the morning of the 16. When asked if Celie had talked about Knopp, Melody replied that she had never said anything about him.

The prosecution also called forward witnesses who did not see, but heard the crime. A friend of Knopp's, who's room shared a wall with his, took the stand.

He testified about ongoing tension in the dorm between Knopp and Jordan about his marijuana use and refusal to do things, including taking out the garbage. In the weeks before the shooting, he said the tension had escalated.

The defense will call witnesses and work to raise doubt with things like no weapons found in the room, and no one seeing Jordan at the dorm or on campus.

The trial is expected to go for around two weeks.

