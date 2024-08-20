One person to be cited following rollover crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person will be cited after a hit and run rollover crash in Colorado Springs. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the city at the intersection of South Rockrimmon Boulevard and Pro Rodeo Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) one of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled. They say the owner of one of the vehicles came back to the scene saying the vehicle had been stolen, but police say they figured out that wasn't true.

No one was injured, and police say the driver who fled will be cited. At this time, their name has not been released.

