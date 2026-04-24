One person shot in the chest during attempted car break-in; sheriff's office searching for suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is searching for three suspects in connection with an attempted car break-in on Sunday, April 19.

According to EPSO, around 1:00 a.m., the EPSO communications center received multiple reports of a shooting near Doris Drive and Security Boulevard in the county.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The victim told deputies that three people attempted to break into their car, and when the victim confronted the group, one of the suspects shot them.

Deputies and officers with the Fountain Police Department conducted an extensive search of the area, including the use of drones, but were unsuccessful in finding any of them.

EPSO is asking anyone with information on this shooting, or anyone who has witnessed a similar break-in, to contact the sheriff's office tip line at (719)520-7777.

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