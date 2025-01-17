One person injured following stabbing at Colorado Springs Walmart, Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a stabbing, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Walmart on East Platte Avenue.

According to CSPD, there was a disturbance between two people, and when officers arrived, one of them was injured with an apparent stab wound.

The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their name has not been released at this time.

The suspect was detained at the scene, according to CSPD. At this time, their name has not been released, and it is unclear if they're facing charges.

CSPD says this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public or the store.

