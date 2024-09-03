One person injured following shooting on the south east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting on the south east side, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened just before 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Academy Boulevard.
According to CSPD, the person was shot while they were in their car, and this is a potential road rage situation.
CSPD says that person was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. There is no suspect in custody as of the publishing of this web story.
