One person injured following shooting in the Stratmoor area Sunday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 is working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening in the Stratmoor area.
It happened at the Hampton Village Apartments, which are located near the intersection of B Street and South Academy Boulevard.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, no one is in custody. The person who was shot, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
___
Colorado couple warns of land swap scam after nearly falling victim
Amy and Bob Lathen are warning others after nearly falling victim to a land swap scam.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.