One person injured following shooting in the Stratmoor area Sunday evening

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at an apartment complex near B Street off South Academy. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover, while the sheriff's office reports no suspects are currently in custody.
Hampton Village Apartments Shooting
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 is working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening in the Stratmoor area.

It happened at the Hampton Village Apartments, which are located near the intersection of B Street and South Academy Boulevard.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, no one is in custody. The person who was shot, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

