One person injured following shooting in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was injured following a shooting Tuesday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Northern Avenue.

The sheriff's office says one person was injured, and they were taken to the hospital. Their name has not been released, and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, no arrests have been made at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or were in the area when it happened, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

