One person injured following shooting in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was injured following a shooting Tuesday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Northern Avenue.

The sheriff's office says one person was injured, and they were taken to the hospital. Their name has not been released, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, no arrests have been made at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or were in the area when it happened, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.