One person hospitalized following shooting Thursday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Chelton Boulevard, which is located near East Fountain Boulevard on the south east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, one person was taken to the hospital. There condition is unknown at this time. Information about a suspect or suspects is not available.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

