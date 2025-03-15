Watch Now
One person hospitalized after shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the southeast side Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Astrozon Circle, which is located just west of the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

At this time, it is unclear what condition the person hospitalized is in. Their name has not been released.

According to CSPD, no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

