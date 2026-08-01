One person found dead in Trinidad homicide, CBI investigating

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead, and another is in custody in Trinidad after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began leading a homicide investigation on Friday.

According to CBI, law enforcement responded to reports of an altercation between three people early Friday morning in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue.

When they arrived, they found that Dominic Garcia, 29, had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

One man, Atilano Diaz, 21, has been taken into custody on the following charges in relation to the investigation;



Second-degree murder

Prohibited use of a weapon

CBI says that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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