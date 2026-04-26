One person dead, two injured in overnight shooting on N Powers Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were sent to the 2800 block of North Powers Boulevard for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims, with each person having at least one gunshot wound.

Two of the victims, a man and a juvenile girl, were transported to a local hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

The third victim, a man, was treated on scene, but he later died from his injuries. His identity will be released at a later time.

Homicide Unit detectives assumed the investigation, and say at this time there is no suspect information. It remains an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

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