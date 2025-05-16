One person dead following shooting on Pikes Peak Avenue Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pikes Peak Avenue, which is located near South Circle Drive.

According to CSPD, they received a report of a fight between two people and shots were fired.

CSPD says when they arrived, one person had been shot. They were treated at the scene, but CSPD says they died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, one person of interest is being interviewed, and everyone involved is accounted for. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

