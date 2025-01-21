One person dead following shooting in King Soopers parking lot Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Stetson Hills Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. According to CSPD, the shooting did not happen in the store, and the King Soopers was not evacuated. Police say the person was found dead in their vehicle near a gas pump.

At this time, there is no one in custody, and it is unclear if there are any other victims.

The person who died will be identified at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

___





Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis has continually courted the good graces of Donald Trump and his new administration as the Republican gets ready to serve a second term in the White House. Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.