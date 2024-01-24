One person dead after an early morning shooting on N. Academy Blvd. Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that one person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. along N. Academy Blvd. near the Austin Bluffs Pkwy. intersection.

Police say they found a man shot at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead. They are still trying to figure out how this happened, and they haven't said anything about a potential suspect.

CSPD does say that there is no threat to the community.

