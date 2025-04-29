Off-duty Rocky Ford firefighter involved in crash, vehicle hit police cars

ROCKY FORD — An off-duty volunteer firefighter was driving a privately owned vehicle and exited it before it crashed into police cars, according to the Rocky Ford Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South 9th Street between Walnut Avenue and the railroad tracks.

According to police, an off-duty volunteer firefighter with the Rocky Ford Fire Department, whose name has not been released, was driving a privately owned vehicle.

Police say the firefighter exited the vehicle while it was in motion. It stayed in motion until it crashed into police cars outside of the Rocky Ford Police Department.

According to police, the impact of the first crash caused the car to hit a second police car, causing damage to both.

Police say the firefighter was taken to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta before being flown to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office. At this time, alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.