New details on what led up to shots-fired incident at UCCS earlier this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 has learned new information regarding what led up to a shooting on campus at UCCS earlier this week.

News5 learned the suspect, 25-year-old Jonathan Sovine, a former student, once had several firearms confiscated after an extreme risk protection order was issued to him. Those orders temporarily prevent a person from purchasing or possessing firearms.

According to arrest documents, the 23-year-old victim told police he was shot at three times. The victim said one of the bullets went through the sleeve of his jacket, but did not hit him.

The documents state that Sovine was inside a building at UCCS when he walked outside to confront the victim. They say the victim was helping his girlfriend move items into a dorm room on Monday night.

Arrest papers say Sovine told the victim he was a resident assistant (RA), and they could not park there. The victim says he told Sovine his girlfriend was also an RA, and Sovine walked away.

About 40 minutes later, the victim came back to unload more items, and Sovine once again told the victim that he could not park there.

The victim says Sovine then pulled out a revolver from inside his coat. As the victim ran away, he told police that Sovine fired three shots at him.

The arrest documents say the Dean of Students told police she recognized Sovine, but did not indicate how or why.

News5 has asked UCCS why Sovine had access to the building, if he was ever an RA on campus, and if they were aware he once had an extreme risk protection order. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back.

Sovine is facing the following charges:



attempted murder

attempted assault in the first degree

menacing

disorderly conduct

News5 also obtained a copy of the affidavit for the temporary extreme risk protection order issued to Sovine, which happened in February, 2024.

In that document, police responded to an incident involving Sovine, where they say he told them he wanted to kill his father, and he even asked police to do it for him.

The document noted the next day, Sovine was involuntarily held at a psychiatric hospital in Colorado Springs.

News5 also learned from the order that Sovine's father told police his son medically retired from the Marines in 2023 after he had a head and neck injury in boot camp.

The extreme risk protection order was vacated more than a year later.

