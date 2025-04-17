New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

COLORADO SPRINGS — We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday and closed the northbound lanes for several hours. A 21-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured.

Police arrested Durriel Humphrey for road rage at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Humphrey says another car was tailgating him before cutting him off. As a result, he sped up to get in front of the car and crashed into the back of the victim's car.

Several witnesses say they saw the other vehicle sped away from the scene following the crash.

Humphrey is being charged with several counts, including the following:



vehicular homicide

vehicular assault

reckless driving

He will be in court on Friday.

