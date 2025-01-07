New details on Matthew Livelsberger, man who blew up Cybertruck in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Law enforcement officials released new information Tuesday on Matthew Livelsberger, the man who shot himself and blew up a Tesla Cybertruck at the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Las Vegas authorities revealed Tuesday that he used ChatGPT to help him figure out how to build the explosive. They also discovered a six-page manifesto on his cell phone.

"There's mentions of political and social and culture issues to include criticism of the current administration," said Dori Koren, Assistant Sheriff with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "He also does write in there that he was super high on weed and drinking, which we are still working to confirm, and then he discusses the Cybertruck being used as a vehicle explosive device."

Authorities also revealed Tuesday that he poured fuel onto the Cybertruck before the explosion. Police say there were fireworks and gas canisters in the back of the vehicle.

Background Information

Sources confirmed to News5 Wednesday evening the driver of the Cybertruck in the Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs.

According to senior law enforcement sources, Livelsberger was the driver and had several Colorado Springs addresses in the area associated with him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) went to a townhouse complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) as part of its investigation into Livelsberger. The complex is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood.

Officials from the U.S. Army sent the following statement to News5 on Thursday morning regarding Livelsberger's enlistment:

“Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served in the active duty Army from January 2006 to March 2011. Livelsberger then joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. He entered the active duty Army in December 2012 and was a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier."



"Additionally, U.S. Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death. USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations.” U.S. Army

The U.S. Army confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Livelsberger was a part of the 10th Special Forces Group stationed out of Fort Carson in Stuttgart, Germany and was on leave.

According to the Army, Livelsberger also has an extensive list of awards earned during his service.

Investigators in Las Vegas shared new evidence Friday discovered on Livelsberger's phone. That includes a letter he wrote before investigators say he detonated a bomb at the hotel.

Investigators also officially confirmed using DNA and dental impressions that the 37-year-old Green Beret was behind the wheel.

Despite the location of the explosion, Livelsberger had no 'animosity' toward President-elect Donald Trump.

In one excerpt from the letter investigators found in the notes section of his phone, Livelsberger writes the following:

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call... What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives." Note in Matthew Livelsberger's phone

A second entry highlights what investigators say are the personal family issues and PTSD Livelsberger was experiencing. He wrote the following:

"Why did I personally do this now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took." Note found in Matthew Livelsberger's phone

"We are intending to... release those initial letters so people can understand the best they can what the person's thought process was at one point in time," said Koren. "However, please understand there's still a lot more content to go through."

Video released by investigators Friday taken from the Cybertruck shows Livelsberger en route to Nevada, including at a Tesla charging station.

Investigators have previously shared that Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck from a Turo host in Denver on December 28 and charged it at a Tesla charging station in Monument two days later.

