Names of two people involved in shooting on Sunday in Colorado Springs released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The two people who died following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs have been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, they were 45-year-old Tanya Burnside and 42-year-old Bryce Tallent. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating Burnside's death as a homicide and Tallent's as a suicide.

This was the 22nd homicide in the city this year, according to the CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 26 homicides.

Background Information

Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to CSPD.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Sod House Trail, which is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

When officers arrived, they say a man and a woman, later identified as Burnside and Tallent, were found dead and both had at least one gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing. Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.