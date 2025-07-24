Names of El Paso County Sheriff's deputies involved in shooting released

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — The names of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in a shooting Friday night have been released.

Their names and how long they've been employed with the sheriff's office are below:



Deputy Brenden Koehlinger, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2018

Deputy Juanito Cuellar, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2017

Background Information

A man, later identified as 59-year-old Brian Prine, is dead after getting into a fight with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies in Security-Widefield.

The sheriff's office says deputies were responding to a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday for a fight involving a gun at a home on Tranters Creek Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says that when deputies got to the house, they saw a gun in the driveway. After trying to arrest Prine, they say he became aggressive and took a deputy's taser.

According to the sheriff's office, Prine used the taser, which started a fight. That's when two deputies, later identified as Koehlinger and Cuellar, shot Prine at least one time each, hitting him.

Koehlinger and Cuellar, who are on paid administrative leave, and the Security Fire Department provided medical aid, but Prine died at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this shooting involving deputies.

