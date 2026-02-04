Name of woman injured during shooting involving police Saturday released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The name of a woman who was injured in a shooting involving police on Saturday evening has been released.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, she is 20-year-old Micaela Pasillas. They also say criminal charges for Pasillas are pending.

The sheriff's office says they have taken over the shooting investigation as part of the Deadly Force Investigation Team protocol.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) policy.

Background Information

A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting involving police in Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Delaware Drive and Marion Drive, which is located northwest of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.

CSPD says they received a call for an alleged disturbance between a man and a woman. When police arrived, they found the woman, later identified as Pasillas, who matched the call's description.

Pasillas had a knife and began running from police when they tried to approach her. Police say she threw the knife and continued running.

According to CSPD, she got into the front seat of a patrol cruiser and refused commands to exit. They say Pasillas then began reaching for a shotgun that was in the car.

As a result, one officer fired at least one round, hitting Pasillas.

CSPD says Pasillas was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say at their last check-in, she was in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.

According to CSPD, no officers were injured during the incident.

___

____

