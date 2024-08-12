Name of woman assaulted in Teller County released, in critical condition

TELLER COUNTY — The name of a woman who was assaulted in Teller County last week has been released. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says she is in critical condition.

According to the sheriff's office, she is Briena Louise Karlik.

The sheriff's office says Karlik's dog, Ida, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack. She was taken to a vet to receive surgery.

According to the sheriff's office, they paid for Ida's medical expenses. They say Ida is doing well.

Detectives with the sheriff's office continue to investigate leads. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)687-9652. You can also submit a tip by visiting Teller County's website.

Background Information

A woman, later identified as Karlik, was seriously injured after she was assaulted in a camper in an unincorporated area of Teller County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to report a woman and her dog had been “violently assaulted” in a camper outside Cripple Creek.

The sheriff's office initially reported that Karlik died at the hospital, but then told News5 there was a "miscommunication." This mistake and lack of information stirred up some panic.

Teller County community lives in fear after recent attack on woman and dog

___





Flood Zoned: Residents in a Pueblo Neighborhood want a refund A Pueblo County neighborhood is considered a “flood zone” under the Pueblo Conservancy District, but their homes are on a hill. It’s an error that could go back nearly nine years, and homeowners have been paying the cost to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Refunds demanded after neighbors realize they have been overcharged in property taxes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.