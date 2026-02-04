Name of man involved in shooting that injured CSPD officer released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The name of a man who was involved in a shooting that injured an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been released.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, he is 35-year-old Michael Foster. At this time, they say Foster is in critical condition.

In accordance with protocol, the sheriff's office has taken over the investigation. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

Background Information

An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital following a shooting involving CSPD.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday while CSPD officers were conducting an operation at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

After the operation, police say they attempted to contact a man, later identified as Foster, in the area who they say was acting suspiciously. They also confirmed he was not related to the operation.

According to CSPD, Foster ran from officers, pulled out a gun and shot one of them. At that time, two officers fired back at Foster, who was hit by at least one gunshot.

CSPD provided updates about the incident on Monday afternoon, which you can watch below:

The officer who was injured in the shootout was released from the hospital Tuesday.

At this time, his name has not been released.

___

____

